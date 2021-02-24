Police: NH mom impaired by drugs arrested for driving erratically with child in car

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire mother who was found to be under the influence of drugs was arrested on Monday after police stopped her for driving erratically with her child in the car, officials said.

Danielle Moreira, 31, of Nashua, is slated to be arraigned next month in Merrimack 9th Circuit Court on charges including operating under the influence of drugs, aggravated driving, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Merrimack Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an intoxicated woman who had just picked up her child at a YMCA on Henry Clay Drive in Merrimack around 5:20 p.m. were given a description of Moreira’s vehicle and tracked her down on Greeley Street, police said.

An officer stopped Moreira as she entered the Everett Turnpike after reportedly witnessing several motor vehicle infractions.

Investigators found a child in the back seat of Moreira’s car and later determined that she was driving under the influence of drugs, police said.

The child was taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures and was later released without issue.

Moreira has since been released on personal recognizance.

