MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a woman who is wanted on child endangerment charges after authorities say she let her 3-year-old take a Lyft by themselves to daycare just days before she forgot to pick her two children up from the facility in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Officers were notified on Wednesday that 35-year-old Stephanie Goddu’s two young children had not been picked up from daycare at Southern N.H. Services and that employees could not make contact with her, according to Manchester police.

They responded to Goddu’s home in Manchester to check on her and her 3-month-old baby and discovered that Goddu allegedly appeared “incoherent and disoriented” as she had trouble answering questions.

The baby was found wearing extremely warm clothing and a blanket strapped in an infant carrier seat not more than 6 feet away from a heater, leading to concerns that the infant could overheat, police said.

The baby was also allegedly covered in urine.

Through an investigation, police learned that Goddu had hired a Lyft driver to take her 3-year-old to daycare Monday and that the child arrived safely but alone in the vehicle, police said.

A warrant was issued for Goddu’s arrest Friday on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, which stemmed from the condition of the infant and the unsupervised ride to daycare, police added.

Anyone with information on Goddu’s whereabouts is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)