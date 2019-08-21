Police: NH mother crashed into wall during chase, left young son in wrecked car

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A woman driving with her 6-year-old son in the car was arrested after she crashed into a retaining wall during a police pursuit through Nashua, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers saw 32-year-old Tracey Pelletier, of Nashua, driving while using her cellphone around 2 p.m. and attempted to pull her over, according to the Nashua Police Department. She allegedly refused to stop and sped off.

Police say an officer chased Pelletier but stopped due to safety concerns. Her drive came to a crashing end in the area of Amherst and Vernon streets, where she slammed into a wall outside of a business.

Pelletier then allegedly climbed out of the wreck and took off running, leaving her 6-year-old boy in the car. Surveillance video showed the boy later emerge from a cloud of dust and debris and chase after his mother.

“He was crying, he was scared. He wanted his mom,” said Pam Leduc, who witnessed the accident. “He went chasing after her. I grabbed him so he wouldn’t get hurt.”

Pelletier was tracked down a short distance from the scene and was arrested as she tried to hide in a home.

The child was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated as a precaution.

Pelletier is facing charges including endangering the welfare of a child, conduct after an arrest, reckless conduct, trespass, driving without a license, using a cellphone while driving, resisting arrest, and disobeying a police officer.

The incident remains under investigation.

