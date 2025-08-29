MADBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - The police chief in Madbury said the mother who killed two of her children and her husband before taking her own life may have been embezzling money.

Police said Emily Long was under investigation for embezzling more than $600,000 from her employer.

Earlier this month police found Long and three of her family members dead in their home.

The couple’s 3-year-old was found inside the home unharmed.

Long had also been documenting her husband’s struggle with cancer on social media.

