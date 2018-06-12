MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) — A motorcyclist was arrested in Merrimack, New Hampshire Monday after police say he was caught barreling down the highway at 110 mph.

Alexander Eisenberg, 20, of Bedford, New Hampshire, was arrested about 3:28 p.m. after he was caught speeding on Continental Boulevard.

He is expected to appear in court June 21 on a reckless driving charge.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)