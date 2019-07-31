Police: NH officer arrested after showing up at work drunk

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire police officer is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated after officials say he showed up at work drunk on Tuesday night.

Hampton Police Chief Richard Sawyer requested the assistance of a trooper in investigating a possible DWI incident involving an officer around 7:50 p.m., according to New Hampshire State Police.

James Patton, 58, arrived at the station for duty and appeared to be intoxicated, his co-workers told state police.

Troopers conducted an investigation and subsequently arrested Patton for DWI.

Patton was processed and released on a summons to appear in Hampton’s 10th Circuit Court on Aug. 22.

Anyone with information related to Patton’s arrest is asked to contact Trooper Chris O’Toole at christopher.O’Toole@dos.nh.gov or via telephone at 603-223-8490.

An investigation is ongoing.

