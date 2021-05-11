MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A restaurant worker grabbed a gun and shot someone he knew multiple times outside the establishment in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday evening, police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting outside USA Chicken and Biscuit on Elm Street around 6:15 p.m. found a 48-year-old man lying on the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Manchester police.

An investigation revealed that the victim and Zabayullah Qahir, 29, who knew each other, had gotten into an argument in front of the restaurant, police said.

Qahir allegedly went into the restaurant, where he works, grabbed a gun, and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to Elliot Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Qahir is set to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court — North on a charge of first-degree assault.

