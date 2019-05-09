Police: NH road rage suspect cuts off motorist, causes crash, drives away

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Merrimack, New Hampshire, man is facing criminal charges after police say a “lane changing situation” prompted him to tailgate another driver before he allegedly cut them off, caused a crash, and drove off.

Jason Petrain, 41, turned himself in to the Merrimack Police Department on a warrant charging him with conduct after an accident and reckless driving on Wednesday, officials said.

The warrant was based on a reported “road rage” incident which occurred on Monday, according to police.

During an investigation, officers learned Petrain was tailgating a motorist who he later sped by and cut off, resulting in a crash with property damage.

Police say Petrain never stopped his vehicle after the crash and drove off.

Petrain has since been released on personal recognizance.

He is slated to appear in Merrimack’s 9th Circuit Court on June 4.

