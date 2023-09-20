CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old New Hampshire resident is facing an aggravated driving while under the influence charge after New Hampshire police say they caught him going 136 mph while impaired behind the wheel late Tuesday night.

A trooper monitoring traffic on I-93 northbound arrested Tyler J. Gay, of Concord, after he passed the cruiser at 136 mph around 10 p.m., according to state police.

He is expected to be arraigned on charges of aggravated driving while under the influence and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

