Police: NH teen caught with crack, meth, loaded AK-47

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire teen is facing weapons and drug charges after officers found a defaced handgun, a loaded AK-47, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Hooksett, police said.

Officers conducting a motor vehicle stop on a car with a defective headlight and a cracked windshield on Merrimack Street about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday said they released the 17-year-old driver to his parent when they realized he didn’t have a valid driver’s license, according to Hooksett police.

But before having the vehicle towed from the scene, police say they found a loaded 9mm pistol with a serial number that had been tampered with, a loaded AK-47, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and various drug paraphernalia.

The juvenile, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with three counts of possessing controlled drugs and charges of changing marks on a firearm, property without a serial number, falsifying physical evidence, disobeying an officer, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)