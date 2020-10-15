Police: NH town clerk arrested for illegally accessing private information

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire town clerk is facing criminal charges after police say she illegally accessed residents’ DMV records for her own personal use.

Windham Town Clerk Nancy Hogle, 61, was arrested Thursday on two counts of violating the Driver Privacy Act, which establishes that the Division of Motor Vehicles’ records are confidential and are only to be used for certain purposes permitted by law, according to New Hampshire State Police.

An investigation determined Hogle allegedly accessed and used protected information in an unauthorized fashion to obtain residential addresses of individuals known to her specifically for personal use and without a legitimate business reason.

She was released on personal recognizance and is due to be arraigned Dec. 10 in the 10th Circuit- District Division- Salem Court.

