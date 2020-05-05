WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old woman is facing charges after authorities say she drove under the influence with a child in the car Monday night.

Nitara E. Duff was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drugs in a motor vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child after she was arrested during a traffic stop on Cotton Valley Road, according to a release issued by Wolfboro police.

Officers said they observed Duff commit a traffic infraction and saw her pull up onto the shoulder of the road so they pulled her over.

Duff consented to a search of her vehicle that produced drugs and several glass pipes, according to police.

She was arrested and ordered held on $1,000 bail and is due to face a judge on June 4.

