Police: NH woman arrested for DUI after crashing into shed with teen passenger

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 42-year-old woman is facing an impaired driving charge after police say she was found slumped over the wheel of her running vehicle after crashing into a shed with a teen passenger in Manchester, New Hampshire early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Dubuque Street about 1:45 a.m. found a car crashed into a shed that still had the engine running and was in drive, according to Manchester police. The driver, Dawn Parker, of Manchester, was allegedly found slouched over the steering wheel.

A teen passenger was found lying flat across the backseat.

Although police were initially unable to wake up Parker and her passenger, they say they both “came to” after they put the car in park.

Neither of them were injured.

After failing a series of field sobriety tests, Parker was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs or liquor and endangering the welfare of a child,.

She is expected to be arraigned Monday in Manchester Circuit Court.

