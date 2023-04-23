CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after police say they had to use tire deflation devices to stop her from driving the wrong way down I-93 early Sunday morning.

Kayiba K. Christelle, 22, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes around 2 a.m. and went from I-93 Hooksett into Bow, where troopers popped her tires, though she continued until mile marker 36.2, state police said.

Christelle has been charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, reckless operation and driving while intoxicated.

She was released on bail and will appear in Merrimack Superior Court on May 18.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)