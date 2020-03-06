Police: NH woman arrested for DUI after nearly hitting police cruiser head-on

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing a drunken-driving charge after police say she nearly hit a police cruiser head-on in Merrimack on Thursday night.

An officer responding to a report of a drunk driver on Continental Boulevard around 8 p.m. says he was nearly struck by a vehicle that crossed over the center line and nearly hit him head-on, according to Merrimack police.

The driver, Elizabeth Stone, 54, was arrested after an alcohol breath test allegedly registered a .16, which is twice the legal limit.

She was released on personal recognizance bail and is expected to be arraigned March 12 in 9th Circuit Court on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor and aggravated operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor – per se.

