Police: NH woman arrested for DWI after slamming into utility truck

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after she slammed into a utility truck in Wolfeboro on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Center Street at Pickering Corning around 4:15 p.m. found a red Jeep crumpled up against the side of the truck, according to the Wolfeboro Police Department.

The driver, 55-year-old Kim Lansing, was arrested after failing a field sobriety test, police said.

Lansing has since been released on bail.

She is slated to be arraigned on Sept. 25.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)