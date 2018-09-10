Police: NH woman arrested for 4th time after week-long crime spree

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman was arrested for the fourth time in eight days on Saturday morning after police say she attempted to steal an array of items from the Merrimack Premium Outlets.

Officers responding to the shopping mall for a report of shoplifter around 11 a.m. found Ashley Compagna, 34, in possession of property that she had not paid for from one of the stores, according to the Merrimack Police Department.

Compagna allegedly removed price tags from other property and was said to be in possession of a controlled drug.

She was booked on a charge of breach of bail condition, which stems from a prior arrest, in addition to theft and drug possession offenses.

On Aug. 31, officers responding to the Residences hotel on DW Highway learned Compagna had stolen a woman’s dog and a purse containing prescription medication, according to police.

She was charged with three felony counts of receiving stolen property and was later released on $5,000 personal recognizance bail.

A short while later, an officer patrolling the area of DW Highway spotted someone trying to climb into a window at ‘King Kone’ ice cream while trying to conceal her face with the hood of a sweatshirt, police said.

While speaking with Compagna, the officer realized she had been released less than two hours earlier after being arrested for allegedly committing three felony thefts earlier that morning.

She was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal mischief and held on $10,000 cash bail. She was also placed on a 72-hour hold by her probation officer.

On Sept. 5, Compagna was again arrested after she was found to be in possession of a prescription bottle of medicine that she admitted belonged to the victim of last week’s alleged thefts, police said.

She is slated to appear in court on Sept. 20 and Sept. 27 to answer to the charges.

