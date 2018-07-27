HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a juvenile at an eighth-grade graduation ceremony.

Kathleen Arrigo, 20, of Loudon, is accused of assaulting and threatening a juvenile at the Cawley Middle School in Hooksett on June 18.

She turned herself over to Hooksett police Wednesday on a warrant for simple assault and criminal threatening, police said.

Arrigo was released on $2,000 personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.

