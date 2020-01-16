Police: NH woman caused chain-reaction crash, fled scene in heavily-damaged vehicle

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after police say she caused a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles before driving away from the scene.

April Jean, 48, of Hudson, is slated to be arraigned on Feb. 20 in Nashua’s 9th Circuit Court on a charge of conduct after an accident, according to the Hudson Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a hit-and-run crash in the area of Wason Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Jan. 8 found two crumpled up vehicles, police said.

After conducting an on-scene investigation, police say officers learned that Jean had driven away despite significant damage to her vehicle, in addition to a deployed airbag.

Jean was nabbed Wednesday after authorities issued a warrant for her arrest.

Those involved in the crash were not injured.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)