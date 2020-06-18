Police: NH woman claimed she was assaulted by construction workers in broad daylight

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire have launched an investigation after a woman told police that she was assaulted by multiple construction workers in broad daylight on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an assault in the area of Hoit and Tallant roads in Concord around 3:45 p.m. spoke with a woman who claimed she had been assaulted by “two to three” construction workers while she was in her car at about 2:40 p.m., according to the Concord Police Department.

The woman is said to have told officers that the men were wearing reflective vests and that there was a witness driving behind her at the time of the alleged incident.

Police later confirmed that construction was going on in the area at the time of the reported assault.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Concord police at 603-225-8600.

