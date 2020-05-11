NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman cut an officer with a knife after endangering her 3-year-old child by leaving her prescription methadone medication scattered on the floor of her residence on Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to 76 Farmwood Drive in Nashua around 5:45 a.m. found the unattended child with access to the loose pills, according to the Nashua Police Department.

As police furthered their investigation, the resident of the home and the mother of the child, 48-year-old Dusty Lyn Brenner, allegedly threatened an officer with a knife.

She resisted their efforts to place her under arrest and during the struggle, an officer got cut with a knife and suffered a minor injury to their finger, police said.

Brenner was eventually taken into custody and held on preventative detention pending her Monday arraignment at the Hillsborough County Superior Court — South on charges of felony criminal threatening, felony second-degree Assault, misdemeanor endangering welfare of child or incompetent, and two counts of misdemeanor resisting detention or arrest.

The child was not injured during the incident and the Division for Children, Youth and Families was contacted to take custody, police said.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department’s Crime Line at 603-589-1655.

