Police: NH woman driving stolen car led officers on a high-speed chase

KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman was taken into custody Thursday and is now facing several charges after police said she stole a car and led officers on a high-speed chase.

Angela Elliot, 33, refused bail and is being held pending arraignment in Cheshire County Superior Court for charges of theft, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and disobeying an officer, according to a release issued by the New Hampshire State Police.

Officers responding to a report of a car stolen from Tire Warehouse on Route 9 in Chesterfield around 1:30 p.m. later found the car driving near the Chesterfield Hill area.

Elliot allegedly disregarded the trooper’s attempts to pull her over and sped away at a “high rate of speed.”

Authorities said she drove aggressively and recklessly, “crossing into oncoming traffic, driving off the roadway, and at one point colliding

with a mobile home that was being hauled as part of an oversized load transport.”

Eventually, the chase came to an end near the intersection of Route 9 and 10 in Keene when tire deflation devices were spread out across two different locations.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact police at 603-223-8494

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)