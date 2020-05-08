Police: NH woman drove 109 mph, fled traffic stop before leading troopers on wild chase

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman who was pulled over for driving more than 100 mph fled a traffic stop before leading troopers on a wild chase through multiple towns early Friday morning, officials said.

Trista White, 35, of Plaistow, is slated to be arraigned next month in Rockingham County Superior Court on charges including aggravated DWI, reckless conduct, reckless operation, and disobeying an officer, according to New Hampshire Police.

A trooper patrolling Route 101 in Exeter around 12:30 a.m. observed White’s Subaru Forester pass him traveling east at 93 mph, police said. White allegedly sped up to 109 mph, prompting the trooper to initiate a traffic stop.

White then fled in the area of Exit 12 in Hampton when the trooper left his cruiser to approach her vehicle, according to police.

Police say White reversed directions numerous times and drove the wrong way down Newfields Road in Exeter during a pursuit that ended when troopers later deployed stop sticks on Route 101.

Exeter and Hampton police assisted state police during the chase.

White was taken into custody without incident.

