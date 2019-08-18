Police: NH woman facing assault charges after altercation with family member

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Merrimack, New Hampshire woman is facing assault charges after an altercation with a family member early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a local residence around 3 a.m. for a report of domestic violence found the involved parties.

An investigation was conducted and it was determined that Amanda Evensen, 34, assaulted a family member during an altercation.

Evensen was placed under arrest and was charged with one count of simple assault.

She was later released on personal recognizance bail.

Evensen is scheduled to appear before the 9th Circuit Court on Tuesday to answer the charge.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)