MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman was arrested over the weekend on charges in connection with an assault that left a child hospitalized with significant bruising, authorities said.

Jessica Laferriere, 31, of Manchester, was arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges including second-degree assault for causing bodily injury to a child under the age of 13 and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a child suffering from suspicious injuries at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center around 2:45 p.m. Sunday determined that the child’s injuries had happened in Manchester, police said.

Laferriere was later identified as a suspect and taken into custody.

She has since been released on personal recognizance.

An investigation remains ongoing.

