Police: NH woman facing charges after facilitating underage drinking

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old New Hampshire woman is facing charges after police say she facilitated an underage drinking party in Merrimack earlier this week.

Cindy Thumi, of Nashua, was arrested late Monday night on a charge of facilitating an underage alcohol house party, according to the Merrimack Police Department.

Officers responding to a noise complaint at 246 Daniel Webster Highway around 10:41 p.m. found five individuals under the age of 21 inside a rented room filled with alcoholic beverages, police said.

Thumi is slated to be arraigned in Merrimack’s 9th Circuit Court on March 12.

She has since been released on personal recognizance.

