Police: NH woman facing drug charges after search uncovers fentanyl, marijuana, pills

STRAFFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing drug charges after police say they found fentanyl, marijuana, pills and drug ledgers while executing a search warrant at her Somersworth home Tuesday.

Officers executing a search warrant at 79B Franklin St. arrested Eva Knepp, 48, on charges including possession of drugs with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia after they found about 40 grams of suspected heroin or fentanyl, individually packaged baggies of marijuana, various pills, $862 in cash, and scales and ledgers, according to police.

Knepp was released on $25,000 personal recognizance bail and is slated to be arraigned July 19 in Strafford County Superior Court in Dover.

