Police: NH woman facing DUI charges after causing 2-car collision in Pelham, NH

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing DUI charges after causing a two-car collision in Pelham, New Hampshire early Saturday morning, police say.

Pelham Police and Fire responding to a two-car motor vehicle incident around 12:30 a.m. in the area of 68 Mammoth Road found a white 2017 Toyota Corolla in the middle of the road with substantial damage to the passenger side of the vehicle and a black 2018 Honda CRV approximately 25 feet into the woods with substantial front-end damage.

The operator of the Corolla, Tracy Malfy, 40, of Tyngsboro, Mass., and the operator of the CRV, Angela Lavallee, 55, of Hudson, N.H. were both transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed that Lavallee was traveling southbound on Mammoth road and crossed over the double yellow line. Malfy attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to do so. Lavallee’s traveled another 400 ft. after the collision and went off the road into the woods and came to rest after snapping a telephone pole guy-wire.

Further investigation revealed that Lavallee was intoxicated causing the collision.

Lavallee was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and Criminal Mischief.

She will be arraigned at Salem District Court on Nov. 4 at 8 a.m.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)