MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing a slew of charges after police say she forged a complainant’s name and signature in order to have a court case dismissed.

Jessica Richards, 33, of Nashua, is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court — South on Feb. 6 to face five counts of forgery and five counts of identity fraud, according to Merrimack police.

On Nov. 22, 2019, officers took a report from a complainant who claimed that someone forged their name on court documents that were then filed.

Detectives launched an investigation and determined that the documents had been submitted through Richards’ N.H. Courts e-Filing account, police said.

They also learned that she alerted documents for another party related to the case and forged their name, police added.

A warrant was issued for Richards and she was later arrested Thursday by Nashua police.

She has been released on personal recognizance pending her arraignment.

