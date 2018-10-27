Police: NH woman found passed out at McDonald’s drive-thru

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing a drunken driving charge after police say they found her passed out at a McDonald’s drive-thru early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to the McDonald’s parking lot in Hooksett, New Hampshire around 1:29 a.m. spoke with witnesses who reported seeing 21-year-old Adrianna Grady driving erratically before passing out in her car, according to Manchester police.

Grady, who showed signs of impairment, refused a field sobriety test, police said.

She was arrested on charges including driving under the influence, aggravated driving the influence, driving on a suspended license, and possession of drugs without a prescription.

She was released on personal recognizance and is due in the 6th Circuit Hooksett District Court on Nov. 8.

