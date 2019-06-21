Police: NH woman hid wanted sex offender in wall during drug raid

BARNSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - A wanted sex offender was found hiding in a false wall when U.S. marshals raided a home in Barnstead, New Hampshire, and seized an array of drugs and guns on Thursday, authorities said.

Law enforcement officials executing arrest warrants at 487 Shackford Corner Rd. found 53-year-old Brad Lizotte hiding out in a wall and arrested the homeowner, 64-year-old Theresa Stockman, according to the Barnstead Police Department.

Police say Stockman intentionally tried to conceal Lizotte knowing that authorities were attempting to take him into custody.

Lizotte was said to be wanted on charges including endangering the welfare of a child, failure to register sex offender, fraud, and drug possession.

A search of the home yielded an array of narcotics including, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids, packaging materials, electronic scales, and other drug-related paraphernalia, authorities said.

Stockman is facing charges including possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana greater than one ounce, possession of synthetic cannabinoids. possession of psilocybin mushrooms, and hindering apprehension.

Stockman is slated to appear in Belknap Superior Court on July 11.

She has since been released on personal recognizance.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)