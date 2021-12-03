BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after police say she kept her mother’s corpse in her home for months as the government continued to send out her Social Security payments.

Kimberly K. Heller, 54, was arrested Nov. 18 on a charge of abuse of a corpse, the Bedford Police Department announced Friday.

Officers were called to Heller’s home on Ministerial Court on Oct. 24 after police learned that Heller’s mother had not been seen by other family members for several months.

After Heller denied officers entry into her home, they returned the following day with a warrant and found her mother’s body, police said.

Investigators later learned that Heller’s mother died of natural causes in the days before Memorial Day in May.

The federal Social Security Administration Office also found that Heller’s mother’s Social Security payments were still being deposited into her bank account in the months following her death.

Heller is expected to be arraigned Jan. 6 in Merrimack’s 9th Circuit Court.

