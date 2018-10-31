Police: NH woman left children, 3 and 10, home alone during violent domestic dispute

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing charges after officials say she left her two children home alone during a violent domestic dispute early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a 7-Eleven for a 911 call around 4:50 a.m. found a woman, later identified as 29-year-old Rose Lemery, yelling from her car at her boyfriend, according to the Wolfeboro Police Department.

The man told officers that Rose had struck him in the face during an argument at their home on College Road, prompting him to flee to the convenience store after she stole his phone for attempting to call the police, officials said.

Rose chased after him and left her two children, ages 3 and 10, at home by themselves, according to police.

Lemery was arrested on charges including domestic violence, obstructing an attempt to report a crime or injury, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal mischief.

The Division of Children Youth and Families was notified of the incident.

There was no immediate court date available.

