Police: NH woman nearly hit 3 people, drove 75 in a 30 mph zone after road rage incident

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after police say she was caught driving more than twice the legal speed limit down a busy street after nearly hitting three pedestrians during a road rage incident on Friday.

An officer patrolling North Main street around 3 p.m. stopped a black BMW after it was spotted speeding 75 mph in a 35 mph zone and learned from a passing motorist that the driver, Natasha Seison, 44, of Tuftonboro, had just been involved in an altercation with another person on Railroad Avenue and nearly hit three pedestrians while leaving the scene, according to Wolfboro police.

She was arrested on charges of reckless operation and disorderly conduct and released pending a court appearance on Aug. 7

