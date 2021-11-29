BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after police say she was stabbed in the neck during an altercation with a wanted man on Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance in the area of 169 Bow Bog Road in Bow around 11:45 a.m. found a woman suffering from a stab wound to the neck, according to the Bow Police Department.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Concord Hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition.

Terrance Sleweon, of Bow, was taken into custody in connection with the incident. Police did not say if charges have been filed against him.

Sleweon also had active arrest warrants out of the Rochester Police Department and the Hillsborough County Superior Court, according to police.

New Hampshire State Police are assisting Bow police with an investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Bow police at 603-223-3950.

