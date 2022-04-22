MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after police say she slashed another woman with a box cutter during an argument on Friday morning.

Sarah Fitton, 37, of Manchester, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a woman who walking down Auburn Street bleeding around 5:20 a.m. learned she was slashed with a box cutter after she had gotten into an argument with Fitton, police said.

The woman was treated at the scene and refused transport to the hospital.

Fitton was subsequently tracked down and taken into custody.

An investigation remains ongoing.

