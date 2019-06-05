Police: NH woman stabbed man during fight over missing cellphone

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman was arrested after police say she stabbed a man in the back during a fight over a missing cellphone on Tuesday.

Angela Zwisler, 55, of Concord, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Merrimack County Superior Court on a charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Concord Police Department.

The victim, who walked into the police station with a child around 6:55 p.m., was found to be suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound to his upper back. He has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Police say Zwisler stabbed the man at their Laurel Street home following a verbal exchange over the whereabouts of a cellphone and another electronic device.

Zwisler was later taken into custody without incident.

The child was not harmed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Concord police Lt. Sean Ford at 603-225-8600.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)