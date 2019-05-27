NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman allegedly stabbed a man in downtown Nashua late Sunday morning.

Samantha Iodice, 21, of Nashua, N.H., faces once count of first-degree assault — domestic violence and three counts of domestic violence — simple assault, police said.

An officer on foot patrol in the downtown area around 11 a.m. made contact with a man who had reportedly been stabbed in the arm.

A short time later, Iodice arrived at the scene and indicated that she had stabbed him, according to police.

She was placed under arrest and the man was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injury.

Iodice is being held on no bail pending her arraignment Tuesday at the Hillsborough County Superior Court — South.

