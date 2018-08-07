Jessie Rodriguez Agramonte, 35, and Matthew Gerlach, 43, both of Manchester.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman stuffed crack cocaine in her brassiere during a motor vehicle stop that led to the arrest of her and a man, Manchester police said.

Officers Matthew McDonald and Michael DeJoy stopped a car near Spruce and Pine streets Monday at 5:45 p.m. after witnessing a motor vehicle infraction, police said in a press release issued Tuesday morning.

The officers allegedly saw the passenger, 35-year-old Jessie Rodriguez Agramonte, of Manchester, stuff an unknown item into her shirt while approaching the car.

Agramonte exited the vehicle and spoke with the officers who seized a small quantity of crack cocaine after she retrieved it from her brassiere, police said.

She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled drug and falsifying physical evidence.

The driver, 43-year-old Matthew Gerlach of Manchester, was also taken into custody after officers confirmed an active probation/parole and habitual offender warrant, according to police.

Agramonte and Gerlach appeared in Hillsborough County Superior Court – North Monday.

