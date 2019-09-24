Police: NH woman tried to run over boyfriend with young children in backseat

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 28-year-old New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after police say she tried to run down her boyfriend with her car while two young children sat in the backseat.

Ashley Zachary, of Concord, is slated to be arraigned next month in Merrimack County Superior Court on charges including reckless operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Concord Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a woman in a vehicle attempting to chase down and run over a man around 9 a.m. found the couple in the driveway of a home on Rumford Street, police said.

Ronald Perron, 41, also of Concord, allegedly assaulted Zachary with a phone and fled, prompting her to chase after him with her car.

Authorities later seized the children. They were not injured.

Perron is slated to be arraigned on Sept. 26 in Concord District Court on charges including domestic violence, simple assault, and criminal mischief.

Zachary and Perron have since been released on personal recognizance.

An investigation is ongoing.

