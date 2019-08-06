Police: NH woman used ‘Vampire Blood,’ makeup to stage hoax attack by neighbor

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after police say she used a plastic tube of ‘Vampire Blood’ and makeup to stage a fake attack by her neighbor.

Officers responding to a reported assault on Prospect Street about 9:40 p.m. Monday spoke with Christie Benoit, 20, who told them her neighbor has just broken down her door and punched and scratched her, according to Manchester, New Hampshire police.

When the officers entered the apartment, they allegedly found couch cushions on the floor, the coffee table pushed aside, a broken glass plate, and what appeared to be blood splattered in the living room, bathroom, and kitchen. Benoit also had red stains on her shirt, black eyes, and scratches on her arm and leg.

But after an investigation, officers determined the red substance on the floor and on a paper towel was not blood. They also found a plastic tune of Vampire Blood commonly used at Halloween and determined the blackness around her eyes was makeup.

Benoit is slated to be arraigned Aug. 22 in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges of falsifying physical evidence and providing a false report to law enforcement.

