Police: NH woman was drunk behind the wheel with 4-year-old in backseat

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 42-year-old New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after police say she was found drunk behind the wheel Thursday with her 4-year-old son in the backseat.

Officers responding to a report of a woman who was unconscious at the steering wheel in a vehicle in the area of Sagamore and Elm street in Manchester around 2:45 p.m. found Kristie Moulton, of Epping, awake but speaking slowly and slurring her words with bloodshot eyes, according to Manchester police.

Fire officials safely removed her 4-year-old son from the back seat and released him to a family member.

Moulton was arrested on charges of aggravated driving while under the influence of liquor and endangering the welfare of a child. She was released on public recognizance and is slated to appear in court March 17.

