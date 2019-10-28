HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman who was caught driving drunk with two children in the car was more than two times the legal alcohol limit when she was arrested in Hollis on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responding to a report of an erratic driver on Broad Street in Hollis around 9:15 p.m. stopped the suspect vehicle and arrested 47-year-old Meredith Kehaias, of Hollis, for aggravated driving while intoxicated, according to Hollis police.

Kehaias also faces charges of endangering the welfare of a minor after officers reportedly discovered two children under the age of 16 inside the vehicle.

A chemical test showed her blood-alcohol level to be .17, which is more than twice the legal limit of .08, police said.

Kehaias was released on personal recognizance and is expected to appear in 9th Circuit Court – Nashua District on Nov. 6.

