MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - An New Hampshire woman is facing charges after police say she fled from an officer during a traffic stop in Merrimack late Friday night.

An officer stopped a car for excessive speed on Daniel Webster Highway just before midnight and discovered that the driver, 21-year-old Kacey Desort, of Merrimack, had an expired driver’s license, according to Merrimack police.

He informed her of her expired license and instructed her to call for a ride, police said.

As the officer began to walk back to his cruiser, Desort allegedly fled the scene, driving northbound on the highway.

Officers found her vehicle in the parking lot of a restaurant a short distance away and took her into custody.

Desort is slated to appear on July 20 in 9th Circuit Court — Merrimack Division on charges of disobeying a police officer, license required violation, and possession of marijuana violation.

