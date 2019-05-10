Police: NJ man sent explicit images to undercover officers he though were children

SALISBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — A New Jersey man is facing criminal charges in two Massachusetts communities after police say he sent obscene sexual images to undercover detectives he believed were children.

Matthew Settele, 42, of Philipsburg, has been charged by Newbury and Salisbury police with 20 counts of providing obscene matter to a minor, and one count of dissemination of obscene matter, according to Salisbury police.

Police say Settele used a popular social media website to contact undercover detectives he believed were children for the purpose of illicit sexual activity, and for the solicitation and transmission of illicit sexual images.

Settele was also charged in Warren County, New Jersey with a charge of possessing child pornography.

He is being held in New Jersey pending extradition to Massachusetts.

The case was investigated by Sgt. Aaron Wojtowski and Det. Keith Forget, who are both assigned to the Massachusetts Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

