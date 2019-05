PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - There was no attempted abduction this week at a Peabody school, police say.

Police officers increased their presence around the Welch School in Peabody after a 9-year-old boy reported that he was nearly kidnapped by a stranger on Tuesday.

Friday, Peabody police say the victim recanted the allegation.

