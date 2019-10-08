Police: No criminal activity in mosque confrontation with Celtic

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police say there was nothing criminal about two men confronting Celtics center Enes Kanter outside a mosque last week.

Kanter posted a video to his Instagram Friday, saying it showed a group harassing and threatening him while he was leaving a mosque in Cambridge.

Kanter, who is of Turkish descent, has been outspoken against the Turkish government and he believes the group was retaliating against him for it.

In a statement, Cambridge said “Following this investigation … it has been determined that no criminal activity occurred and that other individuals featured in a posted video were exercising their constitutionally protected right to free speech.”

