DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police on Wednesday announced that no evidence of wrongdoing was found following a multi-agency investigation into sexual assault allegations against elementary school staffers in Duxbury.

The Duxbury Police Department launched an investigation after allegations of sexual assaults committed by Alden Elementary School staffers surfaced, Chief Stephen R. McDonald said in a statement.

“After an extensive investigation involving multiple agencies, none of the investigators found any evidence to support the claims made by the family and the matter is now considered closed,” McDonald said.

The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and forensic interviewers with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office assisted Duxbury police with the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

