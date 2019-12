LITTLETON, N.H. (WHDH) - Littleton, New Hampshire police say they’re no longer looking for 17-year-old girl who was reported missing after she was found safe.

Jenessa Egnew was reported missing on Monday.

No additional information was immediately released.

