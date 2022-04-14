DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A person who allegedly threatened a family member with a firearm was not found after law enforcement officials searched a Dedham home following a tense standoff on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call from a person who said he had a disagreement with a family member inside of a home on Sprague Street around 9:20 p.m. learned the family member in question had threatened the caller with a firearm, according to the Dedham Police Department.

When officers arrived at the home, they were able to evacuate the caller, his wife, and a child, but they were unable to make contact with the armed individual, police noted.

In a statement, police said, “Due to the seriousness of this situation and the belief that this family member may be armed and still be in the house, resources were requested to assist from the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council.”

Crews were forced to facilitate entry into the home after attempts to make contact with the person in question failed.

A subsequent search of the home came up empty and police say the person involved in the incident remains at large.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic was diverted away from the area during the standoff.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)